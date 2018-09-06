Big Spring Symphony season starting with annual Dinner

Big Spring is one of the smallest towns in Texas with its own symphony orchestra, and that corps of talented musicians is gearing up for its 2018-2019 season.

The Symphony will hold its annual Kick-Off Dinner Thursday, Sept. 13, at First United Methodist Church's Garrett Hall, 400 S. Scurry St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner by Al's Barbecue will be served at 7. Before dinner, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase tickets, give donations, visit with other Symphony supporters, and enjoy pre-dinner music provided by recipients of the Phyllis Graumann Scholarship, given annually by the Big Spring Symphony Guild

