Big Spring Symphony season starting with annual Dinner

HERALD file photo Big Spring Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor, Keith Graumann, speaks to the audience during a concert in September of 2017. This year's season kicks off with the Symphony's annual Kick-Off Dinner Thursday, Sept. 13. The first concert will be "B is for Bernstein (and Big Spring)," scheduled Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Big Spring Municipal Theater.
Thursday, September 6, 2018
Big Spring is one of the smallest towns in Texas with its own symphony orchestra, and that corps of talented musicians is gearing up for its 2018-2019 season.
The Symphony will hold its annual Kick-Off Dinner Thursday, Sept. 13, at First United Methodist Church's Garrett Hall, 400 S. Scurry St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner by Al's Barbecue will be served at 7. Before dinner, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase tickets, give donations, visit with other Symphony supporters, and enjoy pre-dinner music provided by recipients of the Phyllis Graumann Scholarship, given annually by the Big Spring Symphony Guild

