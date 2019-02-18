Big Spring Tall City Relay Results
JV
McKenna Valle- 4th in the 400m Dash
Imunique Lewis- 2nd in the 100m Dash
4x200 Relay (Amozoneaq Green, Janae Caldwell, Savanna Zarraga, Imunique Lewis)- 6th
Elisabeth Jones- 2nd in the 800m Run and 1st in the 400m Dash
Amozoneaq Green- 1st in the 100m Hurdles
Kayleigh Muniz- 5th in the 100m Hurdles
4x400 (Elisabeth Jones, Piper Pekrul, McKenna Valle, Cylei Burton)- 3rd
Kayla Mendoza- 1st in the 3200m Run
Cylei Burton- 2nd in the 300m Hurdles
Jada Vanderbilt- 5th in the 200m Dash
Ambriel Wakabi- 3rd in the Shot Put
Abewi Delgado- 5th in the Discus
Varsity
Falicity Calderon- 6th in the 800m Run
Kailey Mathews- 5th in the 100m Dash
4x400 (Kyla Mathews, Falicity Calderon, Kyleigh Mathews, Heather Salgado)- 6th
Keila Yanez -4th in the Discus
Next meet is Friday and Saturday Feb 22-23 at Frenship HS.
