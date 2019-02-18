Big Spring Tall City Relay Results

JV

McKenna Valle- 4th in the 400m Dash

Imunique Lewis- 2nd in the 100m Dash

4x200 Relay (Amozoneaq Green, Janae Caldwell, Savanna Zarraga, Imunique Lewis)- 6th

Elisabeth Jones- 2nd in the 800m Run and 1st in the 400m Dash

Amozoneaq Green- 1st in the 100m Hurdles

Kayleigh Muniz- 5th in the 100m Hurdles

4x400 (Elisabeth Jones, Piper Pekrul, McKenna Valle, Cylei Burton)- 3rd

Kayla Mendoza- 1st in the 3200m Run

Cylei Burton- 2nd in the 300m Hurdles

Jada Vanderbilt- 5th in the 200m Dash

Ambriel Wakabi- 3rd in the Shot Put

Abewi Delgado- 5th in the Discus

Varsity

Falicity Calderon- 6th in the 800m Run

Kailey Mathews- 5th in the 100m Dash

4x400 (Kyla Mathews, Falicity Calderon, Kyleigh Mathews, Heather Salgado)- 6th

Keila Yanez -4th in the Discus

Next meet is Friday and Saturday Feb 22-23 at Frenship HS.