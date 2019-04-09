Big Spring Tennis performs well at District tournament

The 5-AAAA Individual Varsity Tennis Tournament was held at Figure 7 Tennis Center in Big Spring. The Big Spring Steer Tennis Team advanced several players and teams to the regional tournament. Winners include Blade Franks and Nick Gomez, Boys Doubles Champions; Blake Marshall, Boys Singles Runner-up; Ed Urias, Boys Singles Third Place; and Brooklin Mojica and Damian Hewtty, Mixed Doubles Fourth Place. The Big Spring Steer Tennis competed well in this week’s District 5-AAAA Varsity Individual Tennis Tournament. The Big Spring boys won Boy’s Team Title with San Angelo Lake View winning the Girl’s Title.

“We are in a very competitive and balanced tennis district with San Angelo Lake View moving down this year from 5A and Snyder, Sweetwater and Greenwood in the mix. Our players worked hard. They advance to the Regional Tournament to be held April 18-19 at Texas Tech University.” said Steers' Head Tennis Coach Dana Jones.