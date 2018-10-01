Big Spring Tennis takes top spot with win over Greenwood

The Big Spring Steer Tennis Team sits atop the District 5-AAAATeam Tennis race by beating the Greenwood Rangers in Greenwood, 12-7. Strong play on the boy’s side sweeping the doubles and winning 5 of 6 singles matches. Continued strong play from Marissa Salazar and Gabby Medina and a hard-fought win by the freshman girls doubles team of Alisa Gonzalez and Natalia Lopez.

“We played much better in this match than against Sweetwater. We still have definite areas to improve upon” said head tennis coach Dana Jones.

For full story, see Monday's edition of the Herald.