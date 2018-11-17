BIG SPRING, YOUR STEERS ARE BI-DISTRICT CHAMPIONS!

Pecos-There was something different about this Steers' team on Friday. Even before the game got started, there was a sense amongst the players and coaches during pregame warm-ups that their showing against Lake View last week in San Angelo was not going to be the way they were going to be remember this year. Once the game was underway that sense became a reality as Big Spring put together a full four quarter comeback win over the Clint Lions to bring home the bi-district championship.

This was a three phase, every man on deck type of win with every player chipping in to do their part and to get a huge win for this battle tested team. When these Steers punched the ball across the goal line to take the lead 28-22 with just 1:07 left in the game, it became clear that there would be plenty of crow to serve up to doubters and I would have my place at the table as well. “These kids owned their mistakes from last week and said they were going to fix it, and they did. This moment was creeping closer and closer and tonight it is finally here and these kids beat a district champion and I tip my hat to them for the way the showed up tonight” said head coach Mitch McLemore of his team after the huge win. For those kids and this coaching staff to get to hoist that trophy after all they have been through was truly an inspiring and emotional moment for all involved. Thank you Steers from everyone in Steer Nation for reminding us all that belief and commitment will always trump doubt and despair.

The Steers will head to Plainview next Friday to take on Hereford in the Area round of the playoffs. So lets come out in force and show these young men and coaches that Steer Nation is still behind them.

