Big Spring Youth Soccer Association Signups

Youth soccer sign ups will be held Saturday August 11th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spring Town Plaza (Big Spring Mall). They will also be having signups from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday August 13th through Friday August 17th again at the Spring Town Plaza next week. The final day for signups will be Saturday August 18th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same location. Signup is for all players age 3-16 at a cost of $75 dollars per child. For more information please contact Bryan Kligora, Big Spring Youth Soccer President, at (432) 816-2582.