Big Springers give gift of life

United Blood Services phlebotomist Diana Orocco, right, prepares to draw blood from Vivi Garcia. Garcia, originally of California but attending Howard College in Big Spring, donated blood Friday at the UBS drive in the KBest Media parking lot. Friday was also Garcia's birthday...the ribbon she's wearing reads "Birthday Girl." According to a UBS press release, donating blood is extra-important now, as blood supplies are depleted due to the Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma disasters.