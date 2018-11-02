Big Spring's Alexis Starr signs letter of intent to Cisco College
By:
Tyler Schellie
Friday, November 2, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Big Spring High School Senior Alexis Starr, accompanied by her parents Jason and Laura Starr as well as Lady Steers' head softball coach Chelsey Jordan, signed a letter of intent to play softball with the Lady Wranglers at NJCAA Division I Cisco College. Starr has been playing softball since she was about 6 years old. Starr says she's excited to continue her softball career at Cisco College and plans to study to become a physical therapist.
