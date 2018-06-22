Big Spring's Funtastic tradition

John Knotter, Konosuke Matsushita Professor of Leadership, Emeritus, at the Harvard Business School, once said, “Tradition is a very powerful force.”

His words ring true when it comes to the tradition of Big Spring's Funtastic Fourth, as 7 Eleven and Millet Insulation Co. is bringing the 17th Annual Funtastic Fourth to Downtown Big Spring on June 29 and 30. It is almost time! The community will come together for fun with family and friends, music, shopping, and more in this tradition that has integrated its way into the life and people of Howard County.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.