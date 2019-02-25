Big Spring's Prom Closet getting ready for high school's biggest formal of the year

Bring on the glitz and the glamour, prom time is right arounds the corner. The Prom Closet will be opening its doors March 4, but this time under the leadership of Gabby Fair, daughter of United Way of Big Spring and Howard County Director Christian Fair. The grand opening for the year will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“I have big shoes to fill,” Gabby Fair said. “This is something I am excited about taking over though, because I know prom is a big deal. It was a big deal to me when I was a junior and senior, but I also know that there are some who don't always have the means to buy the fancy dress, get their hair done and all the glitz and glamour. The Prom Closet is here to help everyone be able to enjoy prom, without the worry.” ...

For the complete story, see Monday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.