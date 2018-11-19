Big Spring's two Rotary Clubs name November Students of the Month

(First photo) Cooper Miller, center, a Big Spring High School senior, was recently named Student of the Month for November by the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club. Cooper is the currently the Number One student in the BSHS senior class. In addition to academics, Cooper has run in the state track meet and serves as president of the BSHS student council. He plans to attend either Dallas Baptist University or Texas A&M at Commerce to become a physical therapist. Here, Cooper poses with (left to right) Coahoma Superintendent Dr. Amy Jacobs; parents Will Miller and Melissa Miller; and Big Spring High School Principal Mike Ritchey. (Second photo) Matthew Rodriguez, second from left, a student at Goliad Elementary School, was recently named Student of the Month for November by the Big Spring Rotary Club. Here, Matthew is joined by (left to right) the Rotary Club's Vocational Director, Thomas Padilla; Goliad Principal Rosie Lain; mother Ruby Rodriguez; sister Nayeli; and father Juan Rodriguez.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.