Biking and triking for a cause

Students at Bauer Head Start School brought their tricycles and training-wheel bicycles to school last week for their annual Trike-A-Thon, to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The event, which encourages students to embrace philanthropy, has raised up to $1,500 in previous years. This year’s totals are still being tallied. Bauer faculty said they appreciate the donations of cash, bikes and helmets used for the event.