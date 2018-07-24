BIM School Supply Drive

With summer vacations nearing an an end, students and parents are starting to prepare for the upcoming school year, which is almost a month away. Back in Motion (BIM) is also preparing for the new school year with their annual School Supply Drive. BIM takes donations, backpacks, and school supplies to help Howard County students have the best year they can and prepare them with the necessary items needed for school.

“Supplies will be due August 1, “ said Maegan Lee, Marketing Manager at Back in Motion. “We will be stuffing the backpacks on August 6 at Trinity Baptist Church at 9 a.m.”

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.