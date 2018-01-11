Blaze on Highway 350

"We're in the winter wildfire season. The dry, and our fuel is so high out there, all it will take is just one errant spark, and it can be disastrous."

That's the message Howard County Fire Chief Tommy Sullivan wants area residents to take away from a fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway 350 northeast of Big Spring.

"We got the call at 4:06 p.m. at 1514 E. Highway 350 for a structure fire," Sullivan said. "Upon arrival we had an old wooden building on fire, and multiple travel trailers."

Sullivan said the structure was unoccupied, but two of the trailers were family homes.

"It was just an old wooden structure. It had been used before for a haunted house and stuff, just a wooden structure. It had these trailers around it. They were all lost in the fire," he said. "Two trailers were occupied by families. The first trailer, the newer one, had a father and mother, and a young girl, a fifth grader, a 12-year old. The second one had a man and woman and three kids."

The blaze caused no injuries, he said.

"No injuries reported, civilians or firefighters," said Sullivan.

