Blended and Blessed seminar April 27

Blended and Blessed, a Family Life Radio seminar, will be broadcast at First Baptist Church on April 27. The broadcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 3:30 p.m.

“There will be a series of speakers, but all will be speaking to the importance of roles in the blended family,” Courney Samsel, LPC (licensed professional counselor) and coordinator for the event, said.

According to statistics provided by Samsel, blended families make up more than 40 percent of the population. Co-parenting is one of the rarely discussed topics, even with the rising numbers.

“We are getting close to having half of our population being part of a blended family and there’s not a whole lot of help on how to navigate in the blended family,” Samsel said. “This series is going to include many speakers speaking on the different roles.”

For the complete story, see the weekend edition of the Big Spring Herald.