Bust out the rhinestones, feathers, gemstones, and glitter and join the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care Senior Rockets Team for the 2nd Annual Bling a Bra event and show off your style, personality, or just your bling.

“Last year was such a success and so much fun that we decided to bring it back again this year,” said Christy Brownfield. “The game of the bling is seeing who can who the most razzle-dazzle bra and sparkle the judges. Bling out a bra, any size will do, and decorate it anyway you want with a cute hanger display. The entry fee is five dollars, and the bras will be judged on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m.”

