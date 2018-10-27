The blingiest bra of them all

KBest’s Mark Richardson models the winning entry in the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care Senior Rockets Team’s Second Annual “Bling your Bra” event Thursday

Judging started at 5:30 p.m. with 25 different bras entered this year, but there was only room for one at the top. Local Mary Rogers, with the help of her family, won first place for her entry “Hold on to the Tatas.”

“Thank you so everyone who came and participated, this cause means to much to so many,” said Christy Brownfield of Skilled Care. “Thank you for supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Relay for Life's Skilled Care Senior Rockets.”

Mary Rogers of Big Spring won the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care’s “Bling A Bra” contest. Here, Rogers poses with her entry, entitled “Hang on to the Tatas” and her children.