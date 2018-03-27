Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC) is calling for all blood donors as they team up with United Blood Services to host a blood drive at SMMC, located at 1601 W 11th Place. The blood drive is scheduled on Wednesday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to noon with a bloodmobile parked in front of SMMC.

Donors will receive a T-shirt and free car wash coupons. Those who donate two pints of blood get a Cinemark Movie Pass.

