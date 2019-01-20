Blood drive at SMMC

Vitalant will bring their bloodmobile to Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC) again on Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You will receive a Sonic or McDonald's gift card for your life-saving donation.

“We are in urgent need of blood!”, says Dianne Scott, Sr. Donor Recruitment Representative with Vitalant. “We need all blood types to please donate.”

Some facts about donating blood:

* Around 5 million people per year need blood in the US alone

* One donation can save up to three people

* Donating blood is one of the easiest ways to give back to your community

* Make sure to eat a healthy, balanced meal within 2 hours prior to your donation appointment

* Even if you have a chronic health condition, you are more than likeley eligible to donate

For any questions or concerns, please contact Vitalant at 877-25-VITAL (84825). To set up an appointment, please go to vitalant.org and click on the “Donate” tab.