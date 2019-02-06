Blown transformer knocks out power at SMMC Tuesday afternoon

Special to the Herald

Scenic Mountain Medical Center operated on backup power Tuesday afternoon after a blown transformer knocked out power to the hospital and numerous residents around town.

According to other media sources, Oncor was able to isolate the power outage to the hospital and restore power to community residents. SMMC operated on backup generators throughout the night, while repairs were being made.

The SMMC Emergency Room remained open and was able to receive and treat patients as normal. West Texas Medical Plaza providers closed offices early due to the power outage, but were able to reopen Wednesday morning.

According to SMMC, complete power is anticipated to be restored today.

See the Wednesday edition of Big Spring Herald for more local news.