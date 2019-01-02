Board approves new dressing room for Lady Steers

Good news for the Big Spring Lady Steers softball team as the program will eventually gain a new dressing facility/clubhouse.

“We are very excited for the Lady Steers Softball team,” said George Bancroft, Assistant Superintendent. “The Lady Steers Softball program is something to be proud of. It is very well deserved.”

Over some time, the Big Spring ISD Board of Trustees has been discussing the idea of creating a dressing room for the Big Spring Lady Steers softball team. As of right now, there is not a facility for the team to use at the softball fields and just recently, the Board of Trustees approved a motion to change that.

According to Big Spring ISD Superintendent, Jay McWilliams, the Board had budgeted $300,000 to complete the project and had begun requesting bids. It was noted that there hasn't been many bids received for the project, so for the time being, the Board has decided to use a dual classroom portable building from Kentwood Early Childhood Development Center that is currently not being used to help them accomplish their goal temporarily until they can get the project underway.

See Wednesday's edition of the Herald.