Body discovered in Big Spring

A woman's body has been discovered in the 2600 block of South Highway 87 in Big Spring. According to Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams, the 54-year-old woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

The body, which appears to be that of a homeless woman, was discovered about 8 p.m. Tuesday evening in a wooded area behind the Coronado Plaza Shopping Center in Big Spring.

See Wednesday's Herald for the rest of the story.