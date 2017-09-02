Book donations sought

Need a good book to read or maybe just to clear off some shelf space? The Friends of the Howard County Library have you covered both ways.

Friends members began sorting through donated books Friday to prepare for the group's annual used books sale, set for Oct. 20-21. The Friends of the Library consists of volunteers who raise funds and provide support for the Howard County Library.

Funds from the annual sale, which draws in an average of $2,000-plus each year, are used to support the library's community services and needs. Book donations come in year round, said Friends President Joann Staulcup, but the organization is making a push for more donations to prepare for upcoming sale.

“We need books that are in good condition,” Stalcup said.

“We also really need good children's books,” member Sherri Anthony added. “We sell those for 10 cents each because we want to get as many books into hands of children as we can. Many people come for the children's books.”

Book donations can be dropped off at the Howard County Library at 500 S. Main between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about the sale or about the Friends of the Library, contact Staulcup at 270-3560 or 263-4980.

The annual book sale will be held Oct. 20-21, Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the basement of the Howard County Library.