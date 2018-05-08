Boom or Bust Book Club

Ready to curl up with a good book? Well come join 'Boom or Bust' as they host their first May project, or book club, all joining to discuss Patrick deWitt's novel, The Sisters Brothers, this evening at 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at The Train Car located at 100 S Main.

The group meets outdoors at the Train Car, if the weather is permitting, or inside the smoke-free caboose if it's too windy or rainy. Refreshments will be provided. The Boom or Bust will be discussing The Sisters Brother, which is a book with filled dark comedy, assassins, prospectors, chemicals, and unground toxins, and is written by Patrick deWitt

