Boots and Bling kicks off United Way campaign

The Hotel Settles was the scene of food, music, and auction excitement Saturday night...all in the name of not just one good cause, but several.

The event was the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County's 73rd annual "Boots and Bling" campaign kick-off event.

"We’re about to start kicking stuff off at 6 o’clock,” said United Way Director Meghan Bias. "We have Jody Nix and his West Texas Cowboys here playing. They go on at 7. Jay Hendricks of CBS 7 is going to be here to do our live auction at 7:30, and we’ll have a silent auction going on from 6 to 9 o’clock. So tonight is going to be pretty casual. I’m not super formal. I want people to come and get dressed up and enjoy themselves and support a really amazing cause."

