Are you ready to bowl for Salvation? Salvation Army that is. Well then get ready for the First Boys and Girls Club Summer Day Camp Bowl Benefit slated for this Thursday, May 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“We are really excited to do the first-ever Boys and Girls Club Summer Day Camp Bowl,” said Salvation Army Co-Commander Josh McKain. “The event will be held at the Bowl-A-Rama bowling center (located at 3318 South Service Road Interstate 20 in Big Spring)”.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.