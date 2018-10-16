Boys and Girls Club/Extension Office collaboration on commissioners' agenda Wednesday

A possible collaboration between the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is on the agenda for the Howard County Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The commissioners will meet in the second-floor conference room of the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St.

The item will be presented to the court by Howard County Extension Agent Sandy Taylor.

In other business, the commissioners will:

• Discuss possible approval of a zoning change on a county-owned parcel of land within city limits.

• Discuss possible action to renew the Breath Alcohol Testing Program cooperative agreement between Howard County and Midland College.

• Consider appointment of a new 9-1-1 Communications District board member.

• Consider fuel bids.

