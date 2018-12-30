Brave fashion: Relay for Life’s second annual Survivor Fashion Show

“Cancer patients are brave because they are battling life threatening conditions and still managing their life. They are rising above the mundane tasks that most of us are involved in, and that makes them brave.”

Amit Mahipal, Medical Oncologist, Moffit Cancer Center.

Home Hospice knows just how courageous cancer survivors are and wants to celebrate them, which is why they're hosting their second annual Relay for Life Fashion Show to honor cancer survivors. The event will also include a brunch, and is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the First Methodist Church, Ryan Hall.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.