The Mayo Sauce Family Diner, located at 206 S. Main, will be hosting a breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, December 15, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Although new in town by Big Spring standards, The Mayo Sauce has been open for almost two years and this is the second time they will be hosting this event. In addition to meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids will get to make an ice cream cone. Everyone is welcome to snap pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, but there will not be a professional photographer on site.

“There is no fee for meeting Santa or to make the ice cream cones, but we hope everyone will stay and enjoy the buffet,” said Brandy Mayo. A breakfast buffet with eggs made to order will be served at regular menu prices.

See Tuesday's edition of the Herald.