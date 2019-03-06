Bridge work; lane closures beginning soon

Traffic on the north side of Gregg Street will be experiencing lane closures for the next nine months, as crews work to replace the concrete deck on the bridge over the Union Pacific Crossing.

According to Project Manager Kenneth Corse, the project will take place in stages. The initial phase will include closing the west side lanes and shifting traffic to the east side lanes.

“We will place concrete barriers and have both east bound lanes serving two way traffic. The sidewalk will remain open during the construction,” Corse said.

The concrete slab will be removed and structural steel work will also take place. Once the new slab has been laid, the lanes will reopen and the east bound lanes will be closed, for the same process.

In addition to the new slab and structural steel work, the steel will also be cleaned and painted. According to Corse, the project is estimated at nine months for full completion, but the project company is looking at shortening that time frame, if possible.

