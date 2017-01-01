Broberg, BSSO, join for stellar performance

Despite heavy rains causing minor flooding backstage, the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra's Fall Festival Concert, titled "Let it 'B' with the BSSO," was well-attended and went off flawlessly. Kenny Broberg, silver medalist in 2017's prestigious Van Cliburn piano competition, joined the orchestra for the show.

"It was good," said Broberg after the concert. "It was a pleasure to come play, and it was a good experience."

Broberg performed Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, also known as "The Emperor," with the orchestra. The pianist said the piece holds special meaning for him.

"This is the first Beethoven concerto I learned," he said. "I learned it back in high school, and brought it back for this concert to play. It's probably Beethoven's most popular concerto, and there's a reason why...it's just a wonderful piece."

For more on this story, see Monday's edition of the Herald.