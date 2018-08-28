Brown bag of hope

Not many would look at a brown paper bag as salvation? But when those brown bags are filled with food to feed a little mouth, salvation it becomes. Food2Kids volunteers will start next week and distributed to area school children who qualify and fill hundreds of brown papers bags with food for little ones.

Food2Kids is an outreach program started by members of First Methodist Church a few years ago and has now has grown into a life of its own. A few days out of the month, volunteers meet at the old Lakeview High School gym to sack food for hundreds of Big Spring elementary students who do not receive adequate food over the weekends.

