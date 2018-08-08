Brush fire burns 10 acres in west Big Spring

A grass fire in west Big Spring held firefighters' attention for several hours Tuesday evening.

The fire, located in the vicinity of Brown and Valley streets north of Second Street in Big Spring, burned about 10 acres, but didn't affect any buildings or vehicles, said Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mitchell Hooper.

"When I got there...it got dark and I couldn't tell where it started, but I'd say maybe 10 acres," Hooper said. "It's still under investigation, how it started. There were no injuries. The city would know more about that, but I don't believe there were any structures or cars or anything like that. Mostly just brush."

Hooper said the HCVFD got the call to assist with the fire about 7:15 p.m., and left the scene about 10:25. The Big Spring Fire Department was on scene longer, he added.

See Wednesday's Herald for the rest of the story.