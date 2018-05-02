Bryan, Tan top BSHS Class of 2018

Walking into BSHS as a 14 year old freshman can be highly intimidating. The sheer size of the school, coupled with the more than 1,000 students and over 100 faculty and staff are enough to scare any student.

As the four years of high school progress, the challenge of balancing coursework, extracurricular activities and a personal life takes its toll. Some break under the weight of this pressure, while others thrive in it.

For seniors Abbey Bryan and Britney Tan, thrive is an understatement. Bryan and Tan were named the BSHS Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2018, respectively.

Bryan is the daughter of Susan and Larry Bryan. She will be attending Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas in pursuit of an engineering degree.

“I’m really happy,” Bryan said with a large grin across her face. “I’ve wanted this for so long.”

Bryan is no stranger to the dedication that is required to become a valedictorian.

“My mom and brother were both valedictorians,” she said. “I wanted to follow in their footsteps.”

The race for the top spot was a close one, and Bryan admits to being nervous about the outcome.

“I never wanted to try and call [who won valedictorian],” she said. “Britney is good competition and could easily pass me if I made a mistake.”

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.