BSAA Area Wide Art Show

“There are two distinct languages,” said Yaacov Agam, Israeli sculptor and experimental artist best known for his contributions to optical and kinetic art. “There are the verbal, which separates people, and there are the visual, that is understood by everybody.”

If you are an artist and want to share a piece of your work, then enter in the Big Spring Art Association Area Wide Art Show, which will be featured in the Big Spring Heritage Museum located at 510 Scurry St., and will take place May 3 through May 30.

Entries will be accepted on Tuesday, May 1st at 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entries are the responsibility of the BSAA. Museum staff cannot accept entries.

