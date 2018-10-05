BSAA Art Show

If you are an art enthusiast, or even would like to learn more about it, then come out to the 64th Big Spring Art Association (BSAA) annual membership art show. Gorgeous works of art are on display at the Hall Center for The Arts at Howard College. The exhibits went on display Thursday, Oct. 4 and will remain on display through Thursday, Oct. 25.

There are entries in five different categories along with a special award for people’s choice. Awards for the entries will be announced at a reception on Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For the full story and additional information regarding the Art Show, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.