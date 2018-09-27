BSCSC first ever bake-off a hit

Cakes, pies, brownies, and much more were presented by many local community residents at the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care first ever Bake Competition Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. This was a free event put on by Skilled Care's Christy Brownfield for the community to come together and get involved in. The third place winner was Nancy Brownfield with her Apricot Cake. Kimmy Teeters with Home Hospice stole second place with an orange creamsicle cheesecake. The first place winner was Caitlin Sontay of Cornerstone Audiology with her outstanding Sopapilla Cheesecake.

