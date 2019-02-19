BSFD extinguishes Tucson Street blaze

Big Spring firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of Tucson Monday morning.

Fire Chief Craig Ferguson said that while nobody was injured in the blaze, the residence is currently uninhabitable.

"My understanding is, there were a couple of children that were home. They got out of the house safely. There were no injuries," Ferguson said. "The house is not livable right now. It's fixable, I think. I don't think it's a total loss, but it's not going to be livable right now."

Ferguson said the call regarding the fire came in around 10:30 a.m. Monday. The fire department responded to the scene with three fire trucks, an ambulance, and a battalion truck; and fire crews got the fire extinguished by about 12:30 p.m.

"Of course the investigators were on scene until probably 2 or 3 o'clock," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. ...

