BSH golf standout Abbey Bryan signs with Harding University

Abbey Bryan a four year letterman and regional qualifier for the Big Spring Lady Steers' golf team signed with Harding University in Searcy Arkansas. Abbey got to share the moment with her parents, coaches, fellow students, and her teammates Friday at BSH. Abbey will be pursuing a degree in engineering while continuing her golf career for the Harding Bison. Abbey is an outstanding example of what Steer nation is all about and excels in band as well. Abbey is a great student athlete and represents her family, her school, and her town well. Abbey will be competing in the Regional Golf tournament April 25-26 at Shadow Hill golf course in Lubbock for a chance to go to state.