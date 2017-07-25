BSHS’ Noah Gonzales off to Puerto Rico

Big Spring native, member of the Steer varsity baseball team and California Baseball Academy-Texas (CBA-T) travel team, Noah Gonzales, has been selected to make his way to Puerto Rico on Wednesday, August 2, to play, compete with and be evaluated by the players and coaching staff of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy (CBBA).

Gonzales will make the trek to Puerto Rico on Wednesday, August 2, which is just in a little over a week. As of right now, He and his friends and family are still in the process of raising money for this trip to help cover the many expenses such as airfare, hotel stay etc.

Their goal to reach is $4,000 and so far they have accumulated $2,135. If you would like to make a donation, please visit their Go Fund Me account at: www.gofundme.com/5xw5c3-noah-g-carlos-beltran-bb-academy. Any contribution helps and is greatly appreciated!

