To celebrate Homecoming Week, the Big Spring Steers and fans of the black and gold gathered around a bonfire to get pumped for the big game tonight against the Graham Steers. A pep rally is scheduled in the Steer Gym today at 3 p.m. followed by the Homecoming Parade at 4:30 p.m., which begins on 11th Street and ends at BSHS. Kickoff tonight is at 7:30 p.m.