BSHS 2018 Dodgeball Tournament

Senior, John Ibanez, tries to eliminate an opposing team during the 2018 dodgeball tournament on Monday, May 14, 2018.Senior, Logan Edwards, releases a hard shot against an opposing team during the opening game of the 2018 dodgeball tournament.High School Principal, Mike Ritchey, taunts the opposing team as the teachers and administration battle the students in the 2018 dodgeball tournament on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

(3 courtesy photos)

Category: