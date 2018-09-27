BSHS 32 Homecoming Court Nominees for 2018

Special to the Herald

Please spread the word regarding the Homecoming Parade. The entry deadline for this is tomorrow, Fri. Sept 28. BSHS also wants to inform you of their new Big Spring High School YouTube Channel. This is how they plan to make announcements regarding any ongoings at the high school. BSHS is transitioning to great things in the communication realm, and there has been some new videos posted in regards to Homecoming. Please check them out, especially the Homecoming Nominees Video, where you will be able to view each nominee, their name, picture, and what club/organization they are representing.

Please take the time to subscribe to the YouTube channel and turn on notifications. Today and tomorrow voting will take place to narrow down the list of the 16 boys and 16 girls to our 2018 Homecoming Court finalists.

See Thursday's edition of the Herald.