BSHS A/C, personnel issue, on tap for BSISD special meeting

The purchase of a chiller unit and tower for Big Spring High School, as well as a personnel matter, are the issues behind a special meeting of the Big Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees special meeting.

The meeting, called for 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Big Spring High School Board Room, 707 E. 11th Place, will begin with trustees meeting in closed executive session, followed by discussion regarding a budget amendment to purchase the chiller and cooling tower at the high school. Trustees discussed the issue at their last regular board meeting, and decided to discuss the matter at a special meeting rather than wait until the next regular meeting, to expedite the process over fears that construction on the air conditioning system could stretch into the 2018-2019 school year, leaving the school without working air conditioning in the fall.

Trustees will also discuss “approval of suspending DC(LOCAL) policy regarding employment of contractual personnel” at the meeting, according to the agenda for the meeting, released this past week.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.