BSHS awards athletic excellence

Star Athletes Carlie Roberts and Isaac Rios were awarded the two most prestigious awards given out at the BSHS All Sports Ceremony on Tuesday. Carlie, a state qualifier in powerlifting and a bronze medalist in discuss at the state track meet, was awarded the Rose Mager's Award. The Rose Mager's Award is the highest award given out to a female athlete at BSHS and is given to an athlete who embodies what it means to be coachable and team oriented. Isaac, a captain of the Steers football team and huge part of the Steers powerlifting team as well, was awarded the Atwone Memorial Award. The Atwone Memorial Award is highest award given to a male athlete at BSHS. It is given to the athlete that exemplifies character, selflessness, and hard work. Congratulations to these two outstanding young people for their accomplishments. Steer Nation thanks you both for being shining examples for all our students and student athletes emulate.