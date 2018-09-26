BSHS Band makes Bands of America competition debut

The BSHS band made the trek to Midland last Saturday to march in the Bands Of America West Texas Regional Championship, a marching competition against high caliber contestants within the 4A-6A classes. According to Rocky Harris, BSHS Band Director, this is the first time that the Big Spring band has competed in a Bands of America event.

“Our kids did very, very well. We came in 2nd in our class, and Lubbock Cooper came in first. We came in 17th place overall out of 20. Of those that were behind us, we came ahead of two 6-A schools. The main thing is, is that we got to compete at our very best and get constructive critiques...

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.