BSHS Choir Director receives statewide recognition

Big Spring High School's choir director has received recognition from a statewide choral association.

At the 2019 Texas Choir Directors Association Convention in San Antonio, Gershom Garcia will be a Small-School Clinician for the event.

"They gave me a call and asked if I would speak and clinic their music educators for programs that are 'small school,' considered to be 1A through 4A, throughout the state of Texas," Garcia said. "They just said that they were looking for successful programs in the state, and Big Spring was listed among them, so they called and asked if I would be willing to share what we're doing here – the good things that are happening in Big Spring ISD."

