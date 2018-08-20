BSHS Class of ‘68 plans 50-year reunion

Big Spring High School Class of 1968 is hosting their 50-year class reunion Sept. 14 and 15, which will land on a Friday and Saturday. These events are very important to a lot of people, reconnecting with long lost friends, discussing life after graduation, the trials and tribulations each student has conquered since they left school.

Big Spring class of '68 has a very eventful weekend planned for attendees starting Friday the 14th, where the guests will reconnect at a “Dutch Treat Meet-and-Greet” gathering at the Train Car at 7 p.m.

That Saturday, a reunion golf game will take place at Comanche Trail Golf Course at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ladies' brunch at 11 a.m. at the home of Jeanie Johnson Knocke.

