The BSHS Class of 2018

On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 5, Big Spring High School seniors were invited to the first Senior Sunrise Breakfast, a new tradition Principal Mike Ritchey is implementing this year. The tradition will have the senior class gather at sunrise at the beginning of the year and again at sunset at the end of the school year in May. Approximately 200 students attended. Ritchey spoke words of encouragement to the senior class and breakfast burritos and drinks from Sonic were provided.

