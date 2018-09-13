BSHS Class of '68 50th Reunion

Just a reminder, the Big Spring High School Class of 1968 is hosting their 50-year class reunion this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14 and 15. The class of '68 has a very eventful weekend planned for attendees starting Friday the 14th, where the guests will reconnect with a “Dutch Treat Meet-and-Greet” gathering at the Train Car at 7 p.m.

That Saturday, grab your clubs for a reunion golf game that will take place at Comanche Trail Golf Course at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ladies' brunch at 11 a.m. at the home of Jeanie Johnson Knocke. Later in the evening, a group photo will be taken at Hotel Settles.

For the full story and additional information regarding the reunion, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.